Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Could The Paris Attacks Happen In The U.S.?

Published November 17, 2015 at 1:40 PM EST
French President François Hollande (left) welcomes U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry prior to a meeting at the Élysée Presidential Palace on November 17, 2015 in Paris, France. (Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images)
French President François Hollande (left) welcomes U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry prior to a meeting at the Élysée Presidential Palace on November 17, 2015 in Paris, France. (Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images)

In Paris today, Secretary of State John Kerry said the world needs to go after ISIS where the militants are planning their attacks. Kerry met today with France’s President François Hollande, who will come to Washington next week to meet with President Obama.

Daniel Benjamin, director of the John Sloan Dickey Center for International Understanding at Dartmouth College, speaks with Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan about Kerry’s meeting and the next steps in the fight against the Islamic State.

Benjamin is also former ambassador-at-large and coordinator for counterterrorism at the State Department, where he was Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s principal adviser on counterterrorism.

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.