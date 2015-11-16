Financial Markets Hold Steady After Paris Attacks

European financial markets today opened for the first time since Friday’s attacks in Paris, and there was little reaction. Paris’s CAC 40 is holding steady, as are Germany’s DAX and London’s FTSE.

Does that mean the attacks won’t have much of an economic impact? CBS’s Jill Schlesinger speaks with Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson about this and some other business stories.

Jill Schlesinger, business analyst at CBS News. She tweets @jillonmoney.

