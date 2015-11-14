Americans Step Up Security Following Attacks In France

SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

Security restrictions have gone into place across France and also here in the United States. NPR's Arnie Seipel has more.

ARNIE SEIPEL, BYLINE: In France, President Francois Hollande put border restrictions in place, but airports remain open. The attacks caused temporary delays for some American Airline's flights to Paris' Charles de Gaulle airport. Delta and United say flights have operated normally. American officials say there are no credible threats in this country but they are taking precautions. Police officers in major cities from Washington to Los Angeles are staying extra vigilant. In the nation's capital, security has been increased at the French Embassy and U.S. government buildings, all out of an abundance of an. New York Mayor Bill de Blasio described his city's response in an interview with WABC-TV news.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

BILL DE BLASIO: We are working very, very closely with our federal partners - with Homeland Security, FBI, et cetera - so we are ready. But every time we see an attack like this, it's not only sobering; it's a reminder to be prepared, to be vigilant and to make sure that we are reinforcing in places where there would be the greatest likelihood of a potential follow-up attack.

SEIPEL: New York's Police Department deployed its special heavily-armed counterterrorism forces to major sites across the city. That includes the French Consulate in New York. Of course, the attacks in Paris hit sites that are considered soft targets, including a music hall and street-side cafes. And the vigilance by law enforcement in American cities appears to go beyond major targets. Arnie Seipel, NPR News, Washington.