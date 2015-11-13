Bringing The World Home To You

English As A Global Language

Published November 13, 2015 at 1:52 PM EST
Ethnic Rohingya Muslim children attend an English class near a refugee camp outside the city of Sittwe in Myanmar's Rakhine state on May 22, 2015. (Ye Aung Thu/AFP/Getty Images)
A growing number of schools in the United States are adopting bilingual education, while at the same time, more people around the world are learning English. Technology is helping English spread around the world, and English has become the lingua franca of business, science and technology.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson talks with Salikoko Mufwene, professor of linguistics at the University of Chicago, about how this affects other languages around the world.

