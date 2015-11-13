English As A Global Language

A growing number of schools in the United States are adopting bilingual education, while at the same time, more people around the world are learning English. Technology is helping English spread around the world, and English has become the lingua franca of business, science and technology.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson talks with Salikoko Mufwene, professor of linguistics at the University of Chicago, about how this affects other languages around the world.

Guest

Salikoko Mufwene, professor of linguistics at the University of Chicago.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.