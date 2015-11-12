When Border Crossing By Foot Is Banned, Ride A Bike

The numbers aren’t as large as the flow into other European countries, but there are some refugees seeking asylum who are making their way into Norway through Russia.

The interesting thing about their story is that they ride bikes across the border to get around the rule that crossing by foot is not allowed. Here & Now’s Indira Lakshmanan checks in with BBC correspondent Tim Whewell, who has seen this occur.



Note: This BBC interview can be heard in the Here & Now podcast or with the WBUR app.

Guest

Tim Whewell, correspondent for the BBC in London. He tweets @BBCTimWhewell.

