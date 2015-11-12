Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Email Proclaims Work Week To Be Free Of Email

Published November 12, 2015 at 7:34 AM EST

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Linda Wertheimer. Around here, our workers complain about hours, about pay. But when an Italian textile company asked its staff what their biggest burden was, they came back - too many emails. So the company announced this week would be email-free, hoping to help employees rediscover the pleasure of actual face-to-face interaction. Of course, the announcement was made by email. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition