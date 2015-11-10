Bringing The World Home To You

British Prime Minister Pushes EU Reform

Published November 10, 2015 at 1:33 PM EST
British Prime Minister David Cameron departs No. 10 Downing St. to greet Ireland's Taoiseach Enda Kenny at Downing Street on November 9, 2015, in London, England. The head of Ireland's government released a statement this morning that it is supportive of Britain remaining in the European Union. (Ben Pruchnie/Getty Images)
British Prime Minister David Cameron departs No. 10 Downing St. to greet Ireland's Taoiseach Enda Kenny at Downing Street on November 9, 2015, in London, England. The head of Ireland's government released a statement this morning that it is supportive of Britain remaining in the European Union. (Ben Pruchnie/Getty Images)

With a referendum expected in 2017, Prime Minister David Cameron says his country faces a “huge decision” on its European Union membership. Today he outlined a reform plan he hopes will make that membership more appealing to the U.K.

Among the reforms Cameron wants is one allowing Britain to restrict benefits for migrants from other member states. BBC political correspondent Rob Watson speaks with Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson about the reforms and what these could mean for Britain and the EU.

Note: This BBC interview can be heard in the Here & Now podcast or with the WBUR app.

Guest

  • Rob Watson, political correspondent for BBC. He tweets @robwatsonbbc.

