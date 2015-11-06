Bringing The World Home To You

British Supermarket To Hire Official Christmas Tree Lights Untangler

Published November 6, 2015 at 7:07 AM EST

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne with a seasonal job opportunity. Britain's Tesco supermarket is hiring a Christmas light untangler. Tesco told the Mirror, the new position was aimed at relieving customer stress. And talk about stress - qualifications include the ability to untangle up to 60 sets of Christmas lights a day, three meters in under three minutes. Oh, also, the untangler must have a passion for Christmas. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

