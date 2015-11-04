Sheriff: Illinois Police Officer Staged His Own Death

The Lake County Sheriff’s office says Fox Lake police lieutenant Charles Gliniewicz staged his own death.

Investigators looking into Gliniewicz’s death say he had embezzled thousand of dollars over seven years from the Fox Lake Police Explorers club, using the money on mortgage payments, travel and adult websites.

Gliniewicz’s death on Sept. 1, drew national attention, after it was believed he was shot in the line of duty. It prompted a manhunt for suspects.

The Associated Press contributed reporting.

Guest

Don Babwin, Associated Press reporter in Fox Lake, Ill.

