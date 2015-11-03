Bringing The World Home To You

Report Finds US Spent $43 Million On Gas Station In Afghanistan

Published November 3, 2015 at 1:49 PM EST
A petrol station employee fills up the tank of a car at a fuel station in the Shomali Plain, some 20 kilometers north of Kabul in Afghanistan on February 22, 2011. (Shah Marai/AFP/Getty Images)
It’s being called “the world’s most expensive gas station.” In a new report, the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction is asking U.S. Defense Secretary Ashton Carter why nearly $43 million was spent to construct a compressed natural gas filling station in Afghanistan.

The report found the project should have cost no more than $500,000. The Department of Defense has said they have no explanation for the enormous costs.

NPR’s Philip Reeves tells Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd about the project and about the call for an investigation.

