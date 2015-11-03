After some murmurs that the online retail giant would do so, Amazon opens its first brick and mortar store, a bookstore, Tuesday in Seattle’s University Village. Barnes & Noble closed its store in this area in 2011, facing pressure from online retailers just like Amazon.

Jason Bellini of the Wall Street Journal speaks with Here & Now‘s Robin Young about why the online giant is opening a physical store.

Guest

Jason Bellini, senior producer at The Wall Street Journal. He tweets @jasonbellini.

