Amazon Opens Its First Brick And Mortar Store

Published November 3, 2015 at 1:33 PM EST
An Amazon.com employee stocks books along one of the many miles of aisles at an Amazon.com Fulfillment Center in Phoenix on December 2, 2013. Amazon just opened its first brick and mortar store in Seattle today. (Ross D. Franklin/AP Photo)
After some murmurs that the online retail giant would do so, Amazon opens its first brick and mortar store, a bookstore, Tuesday in Seattle’s University Village. Barnes & Noble closed its store in this area in 2011, facing pressure from online retailers just like Amazon.

Jason Bellini of the Wall Street Journal speaks with Here & Now‘s Robin Young about why the online giant is opening a physical store.

