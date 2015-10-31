Fresh Air Weekend: Gloria Steinem; 'The Witches'; Carrie Brownstein

Fresh Air Weekendhighlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

At 81, Feminist Gloria Steinem Finds Herself Free Of The 'Demands Of Gender':As she approached 60, the co-founder of Ms. magazine says, she entered a new phase in life, one in which "you can do what you want." Steinem's new memoir is My Life on the Road.

Spellbinding 'Witches' Offers A Fresh Take On A Familiar Story:In her new book, Stacy Schiff evokes the world of Salem, Mass., and the bitter winter of 1692 when 19 people were hanged for witchcraft. Reviewer Maureen Corrigan calls The Witchesa "haunting" tale.

'Modern Girl' Carrie Brownstein Describes Finding (And Hiding) Herself In Music:The Sleater-Kinney guitarist and singer is known for her defiant performances, but it was vulnerability that initially drew her to music. Brownstein's new memoir is Hunger Makes Me A Modern Girl.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

