Spot A Yeti While Climbing? Here's What To Do

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne. It's a lot more likely you will spot a yeti this Halloween than in its legendary Himalayan habitat. Still, our government wants you to be prepared. In 1959, the American Embassy in Nepal issued instructions for mountain climbers hoping to spot a yeti. Get a permit. Take a photograph. Don't shoot. And turn over everything to Nepalese authorities. For more tips on yeti expeditions, go to the full memo at the National Archives. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.