Thousands Of Nails Stop Traffic On Missouri Highway

Published October 27, 2015 at 8:43 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. This technique comes right out of a James Bond movie, though it no doubt happened by accident. A truck in Missouri spilled boxes of nails on the highway - 200 boxes - each box containing 2,000 nails. KOMU-TV reports that traffic on I-70 was stopped during the cleanup, and nobody caught the truck, of course, because who could pursue it after it dropped 400,000 nails? You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

