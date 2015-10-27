Escaping A Cycle Of Crime, One Hoop At A Time

Tonight, the NBA opens its 2015-2016 season with Derrick Rose and the Chicago Bulls hosting LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers. Tomorrow, small forward Caron Butler will begin his 14th season in the league, as the Sacramento Kings take on the Los Angeles Clippers.

As a child, Butler didn’t dream of becoming a professional basketball player. In fact, he didn’t have many hopes for his future at all. It’s a story he lays out in his new book, “Tuff Juice: My Journey from the Streets to the NBA.”

Butler told our colleagues at Only A Game about his story of escaping crime and poverty and how he’s trying to use his status to make a difference.

Guest

Caron Butler, NBA player with the Sacramento Kings and author of “Tuff Juice: My Journey from the Streets to the NBA.” He tweets @realtuffjuice.

