Is There A Techie Voting Block In Silicon Valley?

Published October 26, 2015 at 1:52 PM EDT
“Brogrammers off the block,” this poster up in SoMa says. “Attention all lemmings/employees of Airbnb, Apple, DoubleDutch, Dropbox, Facebook, Google, SV Angels, Ron Conway, Scott Weiner, TechCrunch, Twitter, Uber, Yahoo. You are hereby advised to leave the Mission. Your next warning will not be so polite.” (Courtesy of Will Hayworth via KQED)
San Franciscans go to the polls next week. There are five candidates running to unseat incumbent Mayor Ed Lee. But the most contested issues on the ballot have to do with housing – or the lack of it – in the city.

It’s an issue of importance to the tens of thousands of young tech workers who have flooded San Francisco in recent years looking for affordable places to live. Are the new arrivals to the city likely to affect the outcome of the results?

Rachael Myrow from Here & Now contributor KQED in San Francisco set out to answer that question.

