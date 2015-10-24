Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Long-Lost Parachuting Beaver Footage

Published October 24, 2015 at 8:23 AM EDT

SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

Keep watching the skies, and don't get hit by a flying beaver. Boise State Radio reports that the Idaho Department of Fish and Game has found film of an effort to relocate beavers in the 1950s from areas where, I guess they were chewing too many trees. The crackling color film shows beavers being packed by conservation officers into wooden boxes that are poked with holes, loaded onto a plane, then dropped by tiny little parachutes into an area that looks sparkling green and gleams with fresh water. The Department of Fish and Game says no beavers were hurt in the parachute drops. The film shows one beaver who crawls from his box, shakes his head, looks relieved to have landed and waddles away. And the wooden boxes look more roomy than today's airline coach seats. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.