From Coltrane To The Club, A Few Fresh Sounds In Jazz

By NPR Staff
Published October 24, 2015 at 8:23 AM EDT
Matthew Halsall & the Gondwana Orchestra are one of musician Jamie Cullum's favorite contemporary jazz acts.
Jamie Cullum, musician and BBC Radio 2 host, is constantly searching for the freshest sounds in jazz music. A frequent guest on Weekend Edition, he recently visited the program to share new music from Matthew Halsall & the Gondwana Orchestra, Daymé Arocena and Sons of Kemet. The sounds range from Coltrane-influenced spiritual jazz to acoustic club music informed by the traditional sounds of Ethiopia and West Africa. Hear his chat with NPR's Scott Simon, and all of his latest jazz picks, at the audio link.

