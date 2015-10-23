Bringing The World Home To You

States File Lawsuits Challenging Obama's Climate Change Rules

Published October 23, 2015 at 1:33 PM EDT
President Barack Obama speaks to the press after hosting a roundtable with CEOs about climate change October 19, 2015 in Washington, DC. (Aude Guerrucci-Pool/Getty Images)
President Barack Obama speaks to the press after hosting a roundtable with CEOs about climate change October 19, 2015 in Washington, DC. (Aude Guerrucci-Pool/Getty Images)

President Obama’s climate change regulations, which call for cutting carbon emissions from power plants in order to slow climate change, were officially published today, and 24 states responded by filing legal actions challenging them.

These states say that the Clean Power Plan rules go beyond the Environmental Protection Agency’s authority and are an illegal interpretation of the 1970 Clean Air Act.

Michael Regan of Bloomberg News joins Here & Now‘s Meghna Chakrabarti for a look at how these regulations will affect coal-producing states and coal companies.

Guest

