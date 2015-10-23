Big Game Hunters Still Making Headlines
This summer we learned of the death of Cecil the lion in the name of trophy hunting. What seemed unimaginable to so many is actually a fairly common practice.
In the wake of Cecil’s death, many airlines have banned the transport of game trophies, including Delta airlines, which is being sued by a hunter.
The recent killing of a massive bull elephant in Zimbabwe and the poisoning of other elephants have also sparked outrage.
Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Vicki Croke, host of WBUR’s The Wild Life, about the world of big game hunting and the animals being killed.
Guest
- Vicki Croke, host of The Wild Life blog. She tweets @TheWildLifeWBUR.
