House Where Springsteen Penned 'Born To Run' For Sale

Published October 22, 2015 at 6:36 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep. You can own a piece of Bruce Springsteen. Well, his former house is for sale, the home where he lived when writing "Born To Run" in the '70s.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "BORN TO RUN")

BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN: (Singing) Out on the streets of a runaway American dream...

INSKEEP: Of course he was out on the streets. The house in Long Branch, N.J. is tiny. The asking price of $299,000 today is very low for the East Coast. It's a bit lower than the Beverly Hills mansion he recently sold for 60 million. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

NPR NewsMorning Edition