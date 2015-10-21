Tickets, Toll Charges Sting For Stolen Car Owner

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with a benefit of the information age - Melissa Gonzales can track her stolen car. Ever since somebody took the Colorado woman's SUV, she's been receiving clues to its location in the mail. She tells KMGH-TV she received a parking ticket, then a highway toll charge, and she received a photo radar ticket. We do not know the names of the four people photographed in the car. We do know they were driving 85 in a 45 mile an hour zone. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.