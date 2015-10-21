Bringing The World Home To You

Spanish Composer: Let There Be Words To Our National Anthem!

Published October 21, 2015 at 6:51 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne. Here in America, we can reach for the high notes in "The Star-Spangled Banner." Those north of the border can croon "O Canada." But Spain is among a handful of countries whose national anthems lack lyrics, which makes for a lot of humming at sports events. Madrid composer Victor Lago had had enough, so he wrote lyrics and asked lawmakers to adopt them. His national anthem extols Spain's noble people and its olive trees. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

