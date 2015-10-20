Bringing The World Home To You

In Southwest, Tarantulas Seek Out Perfect Mate

Published October 20, 2015 at 1:52 PM EDT
Desert tarantulas are on the move in the southwestern United States as males look for mating partners. (Dallas Krentzel/Flickr)
Desert tarantulas are on the move in the southwestern United States as males look for mating partners. (Dallas Krentzel/Flickr)

It’s mating season for tarantulas in the southwestern United States. That means male tarantulas are on the move, hoping to find a female to pair up with.

Dr. Sandy Brantley of the Museum of Southwestern Biology in New Mexico tells Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson about the strange behaviors of the hairy spiders.

And, by the way, if you’re arachnophobic, have no fear. Tarantulas aren’t very interested in humans.

  • Dr. Sandy Brantley, senior collection manager and research associate professor

with the Museum of Southwestern Biology in New Mexico.

