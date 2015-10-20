In Southwest, Tarantulas Seek Out Perfect Mate
It’s mating season for tarantulas in the southwestern United States. That means male tarantulas are on the move, hoping to find a female to pair up with.
Dr. Sandy Brantley of the Museum of Southwestern Biology in New Mexico tells Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson about the strange behaviors of the hairy spiders.
And, by the way, if you’re arachnophobic, have no fear. Tarantulas aren’t very interested in humans.
Guest
- Dr. Sandy Brantley, senior collection manager and research associate professor
with the Museum of Southwestern Biology in New Mexico.
