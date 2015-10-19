Don't Bug Out! Ebay Auction Lets Bidders Name New Moth Species

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne with an unusual item for sale on eBay, naming rights for a new species of moth - like, say, Moth Radio Hour. Proceeds go to the Western National Parks Association, which is aware that a moth lacks the color and charisma of a butterfly. With the naming rights, the association says, we're trying to break the stigma against the moth, give it a fair shake. They're also hoping people flock to name it like moths to a flame. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.