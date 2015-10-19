Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Don't Bug Out! Ebay Auction Lets Bidders Name New Moth Species

Published October 19, 2015 at 7:01 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne with an unusual item for sale on eBay, naming rights for a new species of moth - like, say, Moth Radio Hour. Proceeds go to the Western National Parks Association, which is aware that a moth lacks the color and charisma of a butterfly. With the naming rights, the association says, we're trying to break the stigma against the moth, give it a fair shake. They're also hoping people flock to name it like moths to a flame. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition