'Truth' Tells The Story Of Dan Rather's Downfall

The movie “Truth” comes out today. It stars Robert Redford as longtime CBS News anchor Dan Rather and Cate Blanchett as his veteran producer Mary Mapes.

When the film opens, they’re in the midst of an intense controversy over their 60 Minutes II report that President George W. Bush received preferential treatment from the Texas Air National Guard.

Almost as soon as the piece aired, the documents and interviews they had used were called into question, and both of their careers at CBS were suddenly in jeopardy.

Here & Now’s Robin Young talks with NPR’s David Folkenflik about the film, and how well it depicts the real controversy it was based on.

[Youtube]

Guest

David Folkenflik, NPR Media Correspondent. He tweets @DavidFolkenflik.

