Church Opposes Proposed Bike Lane In Washington, D.C.

Published October 16, 2015 at 7:31 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep with a battle over religious freedom. Washington, D.C. plans a new downtown bike lane. The Washington Post says the lane could run in front of a church, and the United House of Prayer says that would infringe on their freedom of worship. A bike lane would make it hard for parishioners to park their cars on the street. Now, the Constitution does assure free exercise of religion. It is not clear, though, what the founding fathers thought about just, you know, riding a bike to church. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

