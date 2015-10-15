Bringing The World Home To You

Reasons To Look Up This Month: 'Earthshine' And Visible Planets

Published October 15, 2015 at 1:52 PM EDT
A thin waxing crescent moon is seen just after sunset, in Tyler, Texas on Friday, Feb. 8, 2008. The nightside of the moon is lit by reflected light from the dayside of the earth and is known as earthshine. (Dr. Scott M. Lieberman/AP)
A thin waxing crescent moon is seen just after sunset, in Tyler, Texas on Friday, Feb. 8, 2008. The nightside of the moon is lit by reflected light from the dayside of the earth and is known as earthshine. (Dr. Scott M. Lieberman/AP)

This month, skygazers will have the chance to see something called “earthshine” on the moon, as well as Jupiter, Mars, Venus and a rare sighting of the elusive Mercury. Here & Now hosts Jeremy Hobson and Robin Young speak with Kelly Beatty, senior editor at Sky & Telescope magazine about where in the sky to look and when.

Guest

  • Kelly Beatty, senior editor at Sky & Telescope magazine. He tweets @NightSkyGuy.

