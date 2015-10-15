Reasons To Look Up This Month: 'Earthshine' And Visible Planets

This month, skygazers will have the chance to see something called “earthshine” on the moon, as well as Jupiter, Mars, Venus and a rare sighting of the elusive Mercury. Here & Now hosts Jeremy Hobson and Robin Young speak with Kelly Beatty, senior editor at Sky & Telescope magazine about where in the sky to look and when.

Guest

Kelly Beatty, senior editor at Sky & Telescope magazine. He tweets @NightSkyGuy.

