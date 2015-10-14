Bringing The World Home To You

Woman Sues Nephew For $127,000 Over Broken Wrist

Published October 14, 2015 at 7:18 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene. Jennifer Connell was at her nephew's eighth birthday party in Connecticut. The kid was so excited to see her, he leapt into her arms. She tried to catch him but fell and broke her wrist. Auntie Jen says she loves her nephew, but had to sue him for $127,000, saying he was negligent and careless. That was four years ago. Yesterday, a jury found the boy, now 12, not liable for her injuries. No word on whether he'll countersue if Auntie Jen ever pinched his cheeks. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

