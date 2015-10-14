Bringing The World Home To You

On Television, What's Old Is New Again

Published October 14, 2015 at 1:45 PM EDT
Judy Garland and Mickey Rooney put their heads together over a television script on June 26, 1963. Garland's television variety show "The Judy Garland Show" ran from September 1963 to March 1964. (AP)
Classic is in. “The Judy Garland Show,” which aired in the 1960s, is returning to Sony Pictures’ getTV network, along with “The Merv Griffin Show.” The nostalgic audience member can also enjoy “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson” on Tribune Broadcasting’s Antenna TV.

For contemporary viewers, The CW Network launched a new musical comedy this week, “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” which received mediocre ratings despite positive reviews. Saturday Night Live also announced that Donald Trump will be hosting the show on Nov. 7, 2015, his first time hosting since 2004.

NPR’s TV critic Eric Deggans joins Here & Now’s Robin Young to talk about new shows and the old shows returning to TV.

Guest

