No More Nudity In Playboy

Playboy magazine will no longer publish images of nude women beginning this spring, though the magazine will still have photographs of women in suggestive poses, according to a statement from Playboy. It’s part of a big redesign, and an effort to attract more readers.

The company’s chief executive Scott Flanders told The New York Times that the Internet has changed things for his publication. “You’re now one click away from every sex act imaginable for free. And so it’s just passé at this juncture,” he said.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson takes a look at this business decision with Jason Bellini of The Wall Street Journal.

Guest

Jason Bellini, senior producer at The Wall Street Journal. He tweets @jasonbellini.

