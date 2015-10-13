Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Google Briefly Loses Control Of Its Web Domain

Published October 13, 2015 at 7:52 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne. Sanmay Ved was killing time browsing the web when he came across a very interesting site for sale, google.com, just $12. He expected an error message but instead saw, order successful. The world's most famous domain was his for about a minute, before it was canceled. Still, Google offered a reward for his trouble, and when Ved accepted on behalf of a charity in India, Google doubled the reward. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition