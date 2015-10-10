Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Fresh Air Weekend: Univision's Jorge Ramos; Israeli Cooking; 'Ephemeral' Sculpture

Fresh Air
Published October 10, 2015 at 9:03 AM EDT
Sculptor Andy Goldsworthy used alder branches to make this bridge in a Dumfriesshire, Scotland, stream. (Jan. 17, 2014)
Sculptor Andy Goldsworthy used alder branches to make this bridge in a Dumfriesshire, Scotland, stream. (Jan. 17, 2014)

Fresh Air Weekendhighlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Univision's Jorge Ramos Discusses Journalism And That Donald Trump News Conference: Mexican-born journalist Jorge Ramos moved to the U.S. in 1983. "I am glad that I came," he says. "The First Amendment has given me all the opportunities that I couldn't have in Mexico."

For Israeli-Born Chef, Hummus And 'Tehina' Are A Bridge To Home:Chef Michael Solomonov sees his mission as connecting people to the food of his homeland. "That, to me, is my life's work," he says. Solomonov's new cookbook is Zahav: A World of Israeli Cooking.

Sculptor Turns Rain, Ice And Trees Into 'Ephemeral Works':British artist Andy Goldsworthy's sculptures melt and decay. "It's not about art," he says. "It's just about life, and the need to understand that a lot of things in life do not last."

You can listen to the original interviews here:

Univision's Jorge Ramos Discusses Journalism And That Donald Trump News Conference

For Israeli-Born Chef, Hummus And 'Tehina' Are A Bridge To Home

Sculptor Turns Rain, Ice And Trees Into 'Ephemeral Works'

Copyright 2021 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.