Insurance Issues Force Cancellation Of Punkin Chunkin Contest

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep. We can put a man on the moon. We can make a movie about Matt Damon stuck on Mars. But apparently, we can no longer organize a Punkin Chunkin contest in Dover, Del. Competitors in the World Championship Punkin Chunkin fling pumpkins using catapults or air cannons. But their event was canceled for the second straight year. Organizers can't find insurance coverage, as if anything could go wrong with firing large projectiles from homemade weapons. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.