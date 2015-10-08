Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Rep. Mo Brooks: McCarthy Not Conservative Enough For House Speaker

Published October 8, 2015 at 2:33 PM EDT
Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala. (left) is pictured on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 28, 2011. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)
Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala. (left) is pictured on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 28, 2011. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

In an unexpected announcement Thursday, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy dropped out of the race to succeed John Boehner as House speaker.

Although the Republican representative from California was expected to win, his support was undermined Wednesday night when the Freedom Caucus, a 40-member conservative splinter group, endorsed Republican Rep. Daniel Webster of Florida instead.

Here & Now’s Robin Young speaks with Rep. Mo Brooks of Alabama, a member of the Freedom Caucus, for his reaction.

Guest

  • Mo Brooks, Republican congressman representing Alabama’s 5th congressional district. He tweets @RepMoBrooks.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.