Best Twitter Reactions To McCarthy Withdrawing From Speaker Race

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., was supposed to win the GOP leadership election to succeed retiring House Speaker John Boehner easily. Wrong.

Faced with a conservative revolt and an inability to win over his caucus, McCarthy made a stunning announcement Thursday that he was withdrawing from the race.

Democrats rejoiced in the ensuing chaos. There was reportedly crying in the halls of Congress. And 2016 contenders even offered up their thoughts on successors.

Here are some of the best reactions.

Longtime Rep. Charles Rangel, D-N.Y., may have won the Internet when he posted his reaction to learning about McCarthy's withdrawal. You see, he was just making himself a healthful fruit smoothie when he made the obvious connection between his afternoon beverage and the predicament House GOP leaders found themselves in.

Made myself a smoothie in my office & watching news about GOP mtg to elect next Speaker not going smoothly pic.twitter.com/rlSd3AJIn6 — Charles Rangel (@cbrangel) October 8, 2015

Rep. Mark Sanford, R-S.C., also had his priorities when it came to food.

Washington Post's Robert Costa reported on what Rep. Peter King, R-N.Y., told him about the emotions inside the room. And we don't think he was talking about the clothing store.

Rep. Peter King tells me that members are crying in cloakroom, unable to handle the unrest and confusion. "A banana republic," he says. — Robert Costa (@costareports) October 8, 2015

This one was pretty much the reaction in the NPR newsroom, too.

Winter is coming, House Republicans.

If not Donald Trump for speaker, then Trump's daughter for speaker.

Chris Matthews never disappoints with the very, um, vivid imagery.

The great @hardball_chris on McCarthy news "This is news, this is big, this is toilet overflowing in the carnival line big!" — Luke Russert (@LukeRussert) October 8, 2015

Meanwhile, Democrats are trolling hard.

