Best Twitter Reactions To McCarthy Withdrawing From Speaker Race

By Jessica Taylor
Published October 8, 2015 at 4:04 PM EDT
Rep. Charles Rangel, D-N.Y., joked on Twitter that things weren't going very "smooth" for House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif. — unlike his own scrumptious fruit smoothie.
House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., was supposed to win the GOP leadership election to succeed retiring House Speaker John Boehner easily. Wrong.

Faced with a conservative revolt and an inability to win over his caucus, McCarthy made a stunning announcement Thursday that he was withdrawing from the race.

Democrats rejoiced in the ensuing chaos. There was reportedly crying in the halls of Congress. And 2016 contenders even offered up their thoughts on successors.

Here are some of the best reactions.

Longtime Rep. Charles Rangel, D-N.Y., may have won the Internet when he posted his reaction to learning about McCarthy's withdrawal. You see, he was just making himself a healthful fruit smoothie when he made the obvious connection between his afternoon beverage and the predicament House GOP leaders found themselves in.

Rep. Mark Sanford, R-S.C., also had his priorities when it came to food.

Washington Post's Robert Costa reported on what Rep. Peter King, R-N.Y., told him about the emotions inside the room. And we don't think he was talking about the clothing store.

This one was pretty much the reaction in the NPR newsroom, too.

Winter is coming, House Republicans.

If not Donald Trump for speaker, then Trump's daughter for speaker.

Chris Matthews never disappoints with the very, um, vivid imagery.

Meanwhile, Democrats are trolling hard.

Jessica Taylor
Jessica Taylor
