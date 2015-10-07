'Steve Jobs' Biopic Releases To Skeptical (And Excited) Silicon Valley

The latest Steve Jobs biopic may be named after the late Apple CEO, but critics are already standing by, worried that it may not do justice in how it portrays him. The film, from veteran screenwriter Aaron Sorkin and director Danny Boyle, opens in select theaters Friday.

It fronts an all-star cast with Michael Fassbender playing the lead in a three-act dramatization of some of the most pivotal product launches in Jobs’ career (curiously, the iPhone launch of 2007 is not one of them).

Here & Now‘s Robin Young checks in with Dawn Chmielewski of Re/code for a look at the film and how Silicon Valley may react.

Guest

/ /

Dawn Chmielewski, editor of mobile at Re/code. She tweets @DawnC331.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.