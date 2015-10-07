Renoir Haters Protest In Boston

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Protesters gathered this week outside Boston's Museum of Fine Arts, and this was their cause. They don't think the museum should be showing paintings by Renoir. The deliberately ironic protest was organized by a guy who says he dislikes the impressionist. The protesters chanted, other art is worth your while; Renoir paints a steaming pile. Surely, they're aware that controversy just tends to make art more valuable over time. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.