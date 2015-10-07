Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Renoir Haters Protest In Boston

Published October 7, 2015 at 6:37 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Protesters gathered this week outside Boston's Museum of Fine Arts, and this was their cause. They don't think the museum should be showing paintings by Renoir. The deliberately ironic protest was organized by a guy who says he dislikes the impressionist. The protesters chanted, other art is worth your while; Renoir paints a steaming pile. Surely, they're aware that controversy just tends to make art more valuable over time. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition