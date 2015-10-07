Bringing The World Home To You

Harvard Team Loses To Debaters From New York Prison

Published October 7, 2015 at 6:56 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne with a tale of two teams, debating teams, Harvard pitted against a maximum security prison in New York. The prisoners, all in for violent crimes, are part of a Bard College debating program. Though the prison team did not agree with their topic, why kids of illegal immigrants should be barred from public schools, they came up with an innovative argument that stumped the Harvard team and won, following a win last year in a debate against West Point. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

