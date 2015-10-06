Bringing The World Home To You

Two Fantasy Sports Companies Engulfed In Scandal

Published October 6, 2015 at 1:35 PM EDT
Fantasy sports website DraftKings and its rival FanDuel are enmeshed in a scandal involving allegations of insider information. (DraftKings screenshot)
Two major, rival fantasy sports companies—FanDuel and DraftKings—are barring their employees from betting on fantasy games, amid allegations of insider trading.

This comes after an employee at DraftKings admitted to accidentally releasing valuable data, such as what players the majority of participants were betting on, ahead of the third week of N.F.L games. That employee won $350,000 at rival site, FanDuel, the same week.

Here & Now’s Meghna Chakrabarti speaks with WBUR’s Curt Nickisch about how the scandal is raising questions about the unregulated industry.

  • New York Times: Scandal Erupts in Unregulated World of Fantasy Sports

    • Guest

  • Curt Nickisch, WBUR’s business and technology reporter. He tweets @CurtNickisch.

