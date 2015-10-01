Wisconsin Manufacturing Jobs Caught In Congressional Fight

In addition to mulling a move of its corporate headquarters out of Connecticut, General Electric has announced it will close a gas engine plant in Waukesha, Wisconsin, and move the 350 jobs to Canada.

Last year, President Obama touted the plant as a proud example of American manufacturing. GE says its closing the Waukesha plant due to Congress’s failure to reauthorize the Export-Import Bank.

Waukesha Mayor Shawn Reilly discusses the impending plant closure and layoffs with Here & Now‘s Robin Young.

Guest

Shawn Reilly, mayor of Waukesha, Wisconsin.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.