Correction: Why Women's Sports Get So Little Attention

Published October 1, 2015 at 7:04 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

And now this correction. Yesterday, on this program, I was talking with commentator Frank Deford. Frank was asking why women's sports do not get the attention that he thinks they deserve. In listing the reasons, he noted a moment that did get attention, the recent World Cup. And he added that there was no women's soccer league to build on the momentum of that moment. Well, there is, a women's pro soccer league. The National Women's Soccer League has teams in nine cities, and its championship game is tonight. Kansas City plays Seattle at Providence Park in Portland, Ore. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition