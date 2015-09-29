Bringing The World Home To You

Turbulence In Markets And Commodities

Published September 29, 2015 at 1:33 PM EDT

Shares in the commodities trader Glencore were doing better today after falling nearly 30 percent Monday as the company struggles with commodity prices that have hit record lows. Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson looks at the markets and how commodity companies are grappling with low prices with Jason Bellini of The Wall Street Journal.

Guest

