Minnesotan Becomes First To Sue Over Child Sex Tourism

Published September 28, 2015 at 1:52 PM EDT
Panyia Vang at age 14, when she was lured to a hotel in Laos and raped. (Family photo provided by the Star Tribune)
Panyia Vang, a 22-year-old woman originally from Laos, is seeking $450,000 from the Hmong man from Minnesota who she says traveled to her country and enticed her with promises of movie stardom when she was 14.

Instead, Vang says the man raped her, resulting in a pregnancy. Allegedly, he threatened to deny her visitation rights to their child if she didn’t continue to have sex with him.

Vang’s lawsuit was first reported by David Chanen in the Minnesota Star Tribune, in a story that notes child brides in abusive relationships are an “open secret” among Minnesota’s large Hmong community.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Chanen about the story.

