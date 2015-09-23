Remembering 'Yogi-isms': The Yankee Catcher's Many Nuggets Of Wisdom
KELLY MCEVERS, HOST:
We have been saying Yogi-isms around the office all day.
UNIDENTIFIED WOMAN #1: It's deja vu all over again.
MCEVERS: And at some point, it hit us. Yogi really did have nuggets of wisdom for, like, every situation. About learning...
UNIDENTIFIED WOMAN #2: You can observe a lot by watching.
MCEVERS: About time...
UNIDENTIFIED MAN: It gets late early out here.
MCEVERS: Fan mail...
UNIDENTIFIED WOMAN #3: Never answer an anonymous letter.
MCEVERS: Oh, and sleeping...
UNIDENTIFIED MAN: I usually take a 2-hour nap from 1 to 4.
MCEVERS: And of course, traveling...
UNIDENTIFIED MAN: Why buy good luggage? You only use it when you travel.
MCEVERS: Now, some question if Yogi Berra actually said all of the Yogi-isms he's credited with. Even Yogi himself did...
UNIDENTIFIED WOMAN #1: I didn't really say everything I said.
MCEVERS: So if you think...
UNIDENTIFIED WOMAN #2: We made too many wrong mistakes.
MCEVERS: Just remember...
UNIDENTIFIED MAN: If the world were perfect, it wouldn't be.
MCEVERS: ...Some of the ALL THINGS CONSIDERED staff with their tribute to Yogi Berra. Thanks guys. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.