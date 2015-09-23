Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Graphic: The Presidential Candidates On Climate Change

By Amita Kelly
Published September 23, 2015 at 11:26 AM EDT

Speaking outside the White House Wednesday, Pope Francis praised President Obama's environmental initiatives, calling climate change "a problem which can no longer be left to a future generation." The pope said he found it "encouraging" that the president is "proposing an initiative for reducing air pollution."

Climate change is something the next president will also have to grapple with as well, though the candidates vary vastly in whether they believe it is real, consider it a priority, and in what action they would take. Hillary Clinton said Tuesday that she now opposes building the Keystone XL pipeline, after avoiding taking a position on it for months. Republican candidate Bobby Jindal took a quick jab at Clinton over that announcement, tweeting that she "should focus on creating American jobs instead of appeasing radical environmentalists." In one graphic, here's where the presidential candidates stand on climate change:

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Amita Kelly
Amita Kelly is a Washington editor, where she works across beats and platforms to edit election, politics and policy news and features stories.
See stories by Amita Kelly