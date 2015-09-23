Cops RSVP To Teen Partiers: 'We'll Bring Chips ... And Charges'

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Typically, when police get wind of an underage drinking party, they show up with flashlights and tickets. Some Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Saskatchewan tried something different. They used Facebook to RSVP. We will bring chips and salsa and charges against any young teens who choose to drink and litter. And the Mounties actually did show up with Doritos, offering the young people a chance to take a bite out of crime. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.