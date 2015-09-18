Bringing The World Home To You

Harvard Honors Scientific Researchers With Ig Nobels

Published September 18, 2015 at 7:06 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne. The annual Ig Nobels honor achievements in scientific research. Get it, ignoble, the kind of things that make you go, huh? This year, a study about huh was a winner. Three linguists were honored for proving that huh is used in pretty much every language on Earth. Another winner probably used some words a bit stronger than huh. He created a pain scale for bee bites by letting himself get stung some 200 times. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition