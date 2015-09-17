Bringing The World Home To You

The Many Schools Of GOP Tax Reform

Published September 17, 2015 at 1:52 PM EDT
Republican presidential candidates Donald Trump (L) and Jeb Bush argue during the republican presidential debates at the Reagan Library on September 16. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Wednesday night’s Republican presidential debate revealed several different visions for the future of American tax policy. There were calls for a flat tax, former Florida Governor Jeb Bush pushed his own multi-faceted plan, and billionaire Donald Trump left the typical GOP reservation altogether with his proposal for a progressive income tax.

Jim Tankersley of The Washington Post joins Here & Now’s Meghna Chakrabarti to talk about the ways Republican candidates are hoping to shake up tax policy, and what it could mean for American taxpayers.

