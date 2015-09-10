Surgeon General's 'Call To Action' Takes 22 Minutes A Day

The Surgeon General of the United States is asking for 22 minutes of your time every day.

Vivek Murthy’s national “Call to Action” is a nationwide initiative urging people of all ages to walk for a minimum of 150 minutes a week – the amount of physical activity shown to reduce the effects of chronic disease, support mental health and reduce the risk of premature death.

While 22 minutes of walking might not seem like much, the Department of Health and Human Services reports that fewer than half the country’s adults currently get enough exercise, and that among high school students, the number drops to about 25 percent.

Some neighborhoods are unsafe, lack sidewalks or can’t accommodate wheelchairs users, who are also targeted by Murthy’s initiative. The ‘Call to Action’ addresses those concerns by partnering with educators, cities and the private sector to make neighborhoods more walkable.

Surgeon General Vivek Murthy discusses his “call to action” with Here & Now’s Megna Chakrabarti.

Vivek Murthy, U.S. Surgeon General. He tweets @Surgeon_General.

